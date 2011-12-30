* CLP cuts tariff increase to 4.9 pct from 7.4 pct

* Says new package represents balanced outcome

* Critics say scheme of control fuels excessive investment (Adds details, updates share price)

By Twinnie Siu and Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Dec 30 Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd said it will scale back a planned Hong Kong electricity tariff increase for a second time in less than two weeks in response to government and public pressure.

"The final package is a result of extensive discussions with the government and addresses their concerns," CLP Power Vice-Chairwoman Betty Yuen told a news briefing on Friday. "We believe the government will find this package acceptable."

CLP, which supplies electricity to users in Kowloon and New Territories in Hong Kong, had originally planned to raise power tariffs by 9.2 percent from 2012 to reflect higher fuel costs and growing use of renewable energy.

On Dec. 21, the company -- controlled by the wealthy Kadoorie family -- lowered the planned increase to 7.4 percent following appeals from the government and political parties, who called the rise "excessive".

On Friday it revised the increase to 4.9 percent.

"The new package represents a balanced outcome that meets government objectives without compromising the quality of service to our customers in Hong Kong," Yuen said.

The local operations of CLP and Power Assets Holdings Ltd -- Hong Kong's other power supplier that is controlled by tycoon Li Ka-Shing -- are regulated by the government through a programme known as the scheme of control, which determines their returns on the level of net fixed assets.

In 2008, the government revised down the permitted rate of return of the two companies to 9.99 percent, from 13.5-15 percent amid criticism that the scheme encouraged over investment in power infrastructure, which in turn raised electricity prices.

The scheme of control covers 10 years through to 2018.

CLP, the larger of Hong Kong's two power suppliers, and Power Assets first announced tariff hikes on Dec. 13 to offset high fuel expenses and their moves to burn more clean fuel.

Power Assets, which supplies electricity to Hong Kong island, on Dec. 16 cut its tariff increase to 6.3 percent from nearly 8 percent following discussions with the government.

Shares of CLP edged up 0.76 percent to HK$66.05 in late afternoon trade, versus a 0.39 percent gain in the blue chip Hang Seng Index. (Editing by Charlie Zhu and Chris Lewis)