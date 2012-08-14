HONG KONG Aug 14 CLP Holdings, a Hong Kong-based power utility, may launch an initial public offering of its Australian unit TRUenergy next year, although the company is also weighing other options to finance its operations in the country.

The IPO, slated to be Australia's biggest in about two years, could be pushed back to the first quarter of 2013 from November targeted earlier, sources familiar with the matter said this month. TRUenergy could delay its IPO and cut the size from an earlier planned $3 billion if markets weaken, the sources said.

A delay adds to the struggles of the Australian market, which hasn't seen a single offering worth more than $100 million so far this year. It would also follow a series of cancelled or delayed IPOs in the region, such as motorsport racing company Formula One's up to $3 billion Singapore listing and London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds' $1 billion Hong Kong IPO.

"Listing is one of the options. We certainly have not made any decisions," CLP CEO Andrew Brandler told reporters at the company's first-half results briefing on Tuesday.

A listing may happen next year if the company decides to float the unit, Brandler said, adding that other financing options included bringing in a strategic partner.

CLP, which also owns power plants in China, India and Southeast Asia, posted on Tuesday a 42.1 percent drop in its first-half net profit from a year earlier. CLP partly attributed the earnings slide to loss of output at its Australian Yallourn power plant as a result of flooding.

CLP's Australian operations reported operating income of HK$268 million ($34.55 million) in the first half, down from HK$1.2 billion a year earlier.

The impact from the flooding on CLP's overall earnings was offset partly by a slight increase in its earnings in Hong Kong, the company said.

FUEL COSTS

The utility expects to face rising pressure on fuel costs in Hong Kong as it switches to much more expensive gas within 12 months from China's western Xinjiang region supplied by PetroChina , CLP executives said.

CLP's existing source of gas supply for its Hong Kong operations, Yacheng gas field in the South China Sea, is being depleted.

Prices of gas to be supplied by PetroChina will be about three times those under the Yacheng gas contract, whose pricing and terms were fixed 20 years ago when oil prices were much lower, CLP said. ($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ryan Woo)