Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Coal India(COAL.NS) rise 1.7 percent to 360.20 rupees after CLSA upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform" and raises its target price to 390 rupees from 340 rupees

CLSA says production has improved "substantially" in the April-June quarter and sees a "high" probability that fiscal 2012/13 targets will be met.

Brokerage adds the risk of large penalties from failing to meet its delivery threshold in fuel supply agreements with power producers is "low."

Coal India "offers much higher earnings visibility than its sector peers and we don't rule out an expansion in multiples as it becomes a place to hide in a sector engulfed with macro risks," CLSA says.