An employee fills a vehicle with diesel at a fuel station in New Delhi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Reuters Market Eye - CLSA downgrades Oil and Natural Gas Corp(ONGC.NS) to "underperform" from "outperform". The brokerage also cuts Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) to "sell" from "underperform".

CLSA says the rally in these state-owned stocks on the back of hopes for a hike in fuel prices is overdone, given any "sweeping" changes to pricing would be hard to implement in a "very busy" political calendar in 2013.

The brokerage adds Indian Oil and HPCL could see higher under-recoveries from a weaker rupee, while ONGC could see the government limit its subsidy burden in 2013.

Stocks later recorvered. IOC ended up 1.18 percent, HPCL gained 1.2 percent, while ONGC rose 4.41 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)