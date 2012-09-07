A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - CLSA says underweight trade on Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) is over due to a combination of growth, benign consensus expectations, below-average valuations and buyback support.

The research house adds after five years of underperformance it's "time to cut under-weight" on the stock as government approvals lead to reserve upgrades, rise in production and higher gas price, while its $12 billion downstream expansion would be completed by FY16 leading to doubling of profits.

CLSA raised its target price on Reliance stock to 850 rupees from 790 rupees while maintaining its "outperform" rating.

At 12:41 p.m, shares in Reliance Industries were up 3 percent at 791.80 rupees.