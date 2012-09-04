Sept 4 The brokerage firm CLSA upgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to "buy" from "outperform" on Tuesday and raised share price targets for both banks, saying the stocks are trading near crisis lows despite signs that results will improve.

CLSA analyst Mike Mayo raised his price target for Goldman to $142 from $111, above its closing share price of $106.41 on Tuesday. He raised his price target for Morgan Stanley to $23 from $16, also above that bank's closing price of $15.51.

The closure of a Department of Justice investigation into Goldman Sachs' behavior in the run-up to the financial crisis, which was announced last month, should ease pressure on the stock, Mayo said.

After meeting with Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Financial Officer David Viniar, Mayo also expressed faith that management will be able to navigate new regulations and risks while improving shareholder returns.

Morgan Stanley has a "greater sense of urgency" than it previously did to improve returns, Mayo said, because of shareholder pressure.

"The clock is ticking to show results," he said.