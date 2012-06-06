A worker works on the body of a Mahindra & Mahindra's XUV 500 vehicle on the assembly line at the company's vehicle manufacturing plant in Chakan, outside Pune, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - CLSA upgrades Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) to "outperform" from "underperform" and raises its 12-month target price to 770 rupees from 720 rupees

The brokerage says share prices have trailed the Sensex by 15 percent since October.

The slowdown in its tractor business has been "fully priced in", but not the potential upside from its sales of utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles, which are seeing "robust" demand.

The brokerage also raises its fiscal 2013 to 2014 EPS by 10 to 13 percent.

Shares in M&M up 0.7 percent to 659.50 rupees.