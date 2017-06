Reuters Market Eye - CLSA upgrades Power Grid Corporation of India to "buy" from "outperform", while maintaining its target price at 125 rupees, citing stronger-than-expected orders.

CLSA raises its capex estimates for the next three years, though says it could lead to equity dilution of 10 percent in fiscal 2014 if the company maintains 70:30 debt equity funding, higher than its previous estimate of 5 percent.

Shares in Power Grid fall 0.6 percent to 103.10 rupees, slightly outperforming 0.74 percent fall in Nifty index.