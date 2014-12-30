CORRECTED-BRIEF-Songz Automobile Air Conditioning to pay annual cash div, to set up unit in HK
April 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :
Dec 30 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says rating agency Pengyuan Credit Rating downgraded its bond rating to BB from BBB, long-term credit rating to BB from BBB, while outlook remains negative
* Says Pengyuan cited weak earnings, suspended share issue and asset restructuring plans and facing liquidity risks as reasons for downgrading
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zsvZr5
April 24 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co Ltd: