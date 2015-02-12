BRIEF-Largan Precision's April sales up 18.9 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
Feb 12 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says its capital still tight, bondholders face uncertainty in receiving full principal, interest payments in April if they opt to exercise callable options of the bond
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FCemu1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGSjRS (Please cut and paste the link onto the browser to read the release)
May 5 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd