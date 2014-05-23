* Year-old Gaillon bid below Club Med share price
* Offer extended on day it was due to close
* Italian businessman Bonomi told to reveal intentions
* Court rejects Gaillon lawsuit against Benetton
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, May 23 The French market regulator has
extended a deadline for shareholders of Club Mediterranee
to decide on a 557 million euro ($761 million)
takeover bid while it seeks clarity on the intentions of a new
investor in the holidays group.
The year-old, 17.50 euros per share bid from Chinese
conglomerate Fosun and French private equity firm
Ardian was due to close later on Friday.
But regulator AMF extended the bid's closing date to June 6
and said it had asked Strategic Holdings, a company led by
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, to make public its intentions
towards Club Med by May 26 at 1600 GMT.
Bonomi has built a stake of more than 10 percent in Club
Med, making it the largest investor amid shareholder resistance
to the Fosun-Ardian offer.
Founded in 1950, Club Med was a pioneer of the all-inclusive
holiday resort. But the company has faced tough competition in
the last decade in which it made an unsuccessful expansion into
services. Club Med's more recent drive to recast itself as an
upmarket operator has also been hampered by a weak European
economy.
The Fosun-Ardian offer, through their bid vehicle Gaillon
Invest, has been much delayed by litigation and sits well below
Club Med's 19 euros-plus share price - a sign investors think it
is unlikely to succeed. The stock was unchanged at 19.20 euros
on Friday.
A source close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday
one of Bonomi's other holding companies, Investindustrial
Private Equity, might bid should the Gaillon offer fail to get
the 50 percent acceptance it needs. A report in newspaper Les
Echos said Bonomi considered 21 to 25 euros a share a fair
price.
Strategic Holdings early on Friday repeated a position it
gave on Tuesday, that Investindustrial "could look at such a
(bid) situation, especially if Club Med's ownership situation
was unstable and the company was better suited to the private
market".
DIRECT
Two others sources with knowledge of the process said the
AMF wanted more clarity on the structure of Bonomi's holdings
and a more direct statement on its intentions.
A spokesman at Strategic Holdings said it would comply with
the AMF request. Club Med declined to comment, while Gaillon
welcomed the regulator's move.
In a setback for Gaillon on Friday, the Paris Commercial
Court dismissed its lawsuit against 2 percent Club Med
shareholder, the Benetton family's Edizione holding company.
Gaillon had protested against Benetton's decision to withdraw
support for the bid.
A spokesman for Edizione said the ruling was based on a view
that the backing had never been qualified as irrevocable.
Olivier Diaz, a lawyer for Gaillon Invest, confirmed the
decision had gone against his client. He said Gaillon had yet to
decide whether it would appeal. The court could not be reached
for immediate comment.
