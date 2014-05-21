PARIS May 21 Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi
is ready to boost his stake in French holiday firm Club
Mediterranee to 29.9 percent and does not rule out
launching a new bid if a French-Chinese bid for Club Med fails,
French daily Les Echos reported.
On Tuesday, Bonomi's Strategic Holdings said in a regulatory
filing it had become Club Mediterranee's largest shareholder
with 10.07 percent and that it would continue to raise its
stake, further clouding the prospects for a long-running
takeover bid for Club Med.
Bonomi's move comes after another shareholder, Italy's
Benetton family, last week removed its support for a 557 million
euro ($764 million) offer - launched a year ago - from China's
Fosun International and French private equity firm
Ardian via an investment vehicle called Gaillon Invest.
Gaillon's 17.50 euros per share offer is due to close on May
23, and needs 50 percent support.
Gaillon so far has more than 30 percent acceptances, but the
offer has hit legal challenges from shareholders who want more
money and is less than the current stock market value of Club
Med.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Keiron Henderson)