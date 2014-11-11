* Bonomi offers 23 euros/shr vs Fosun's 22 euros bid
* Bonomi offer includes KKR as minority investor
* Bonomi bought Club Med shares over the counter at 23
euros/shr
* Club Med shares suspended until Nov. 12
(Adds details, background throughout)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 11 Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has
launched a last-minute counter offer for holiday group Club
Mediterranee, outbidding China's richest man Guo
Guangchang and his Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun.
The 23 euros per share cash offer, which came two days
before the deadline on a takeover saga that dates from May 2013,
is 1 euro higher than the Fosun offer and values the
all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 874 million euros ($1 billion).
The new offer was made on Tuesday by Global Resorts,
majority controlled by Bonomi but which also includes South
African Entrepreneur Sol Kerzner and U.S. private equity partner
KKR & Co as a minority financial investor, the statement
said.
The raised bid came after Global Resorts bought 2.2 million
Club Med shares at 23 euros each from the Tyrus Capital and
Boussard & Gavaudan funds, raising the Bonomi's camp stake in
Club Med to 15.93 percent of the capital and 14.35 percent of
the voting rights.
Due to agreements reached with Boussard & Gavaudan, Global
Resorts said it could buy additional Club Med shares which would
lift the Bonomi camp's total stake to 18.9 percent of the
capital and 17 percent of the voting rights.
Fosun had been Club Med's top shareholder with a stake of
18.28 percent.
Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle offered 22 euros a share
for Club Med in September, outbidding a 21 euro offer from
Bonomi.
Gaillon said in an emailed statement it would review the new
offer and its terms.
Club Med shares, which were halted at 23.11 euros on Tuesday
afternoon, were due to resume on Nov. 12, stock market regulator
AMF said.
The stock, which has been trading above Fosun's offer on
hopes Bonomi would make a counter bid, have gained 33.9 percent
since the start of the year.
Under French takeover rules, any rival offer to Fosun's had
to come by the end of the day on Nov. 13, five working days
before the close of the offer on Nov. 20.
Both the Fosun and Bonomi bids aim to take advantage of a
business that has been hit by the weak economy in its core
market of Europe and by a stalled attempt to move up market.
(1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro)
(Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by David
Holmes)