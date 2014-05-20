PARIS May 20 A fund led by Andrea Bonomi
further raised its stake in Club Mediterranee to above
10 percent, three days ahead of the closure deadline for a
takeover offer for the French holiday firm that the Italian
businessman opposes.
Bonomi-led Strategic Holdings bought an additional 427,635
Club Med shares at 18.96 euros each on May 19, raising its total
stake to 3.36 million shares, stock market watchdog AMF said.
Based on data on Club Med's website, Strategic Holdings now
holds 10.5 percent of Club Med's capital, clouding prospects for
a takeover offer launched a year ago by China's Fosun
International and French private equity firm Ardian
via an investment vehicle called Gaillon Invest.
