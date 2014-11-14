PARIS Nov 14 Club Mediterraneo said
its board would not give an opinion on every bid made by Chinese
conglomerate Fosun and Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi as
they battle to acquire the holiday resort company.
"The board wishes to make clear that it will express an
opinion on the final counterbid," Club Med said in a statement
on Friday.
On Thursday, regulators extended the deadline in the
long-running battle, giving Fosun owner Guo Guangchang, China's
richest man, two-and-a-half more weeks to respond to Bonomi.
The Italian businessman sweetened his offer on Tuesday for
the all-inclusive resort operator, with the help of U.S. private
equity fund KKR & Co
