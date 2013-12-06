PARIS Dec 6 French holiday operator Club Med saw an 11 percent drop in full year 2012/13 operating profit at its villages due to weaker demand in Europe and unrest in Egypt and Tunisia hitting travel to these popular tourist destinations.

Club Med, which is the target of a takeover bid by China's Fosun International and French private equity firm Ardian, said it would accelerate expansion in emerging markets such as China, Brazil and Russia to counter weakness in Europe.

Club Med, which has recast itself as a high-end holiday operator, said winter bookings in the last eight weeks to Nov. 30 were down 1.7 percent in Europe-Africa but rose 6.4 percent in Asia. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)