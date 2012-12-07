PARIS Dec 7 French holiday operator Club Med
said European bookings fell 5.1 percent in the past
four weeks amid a deteriorating economic climate, and it said it
would cut capacity in the region for its winter and summer 2013
seasons.
Club Med, which has recast itself as a higher-end holiday
operator, reported higher profits for fiscal year 2011-12,
helped by strong demand in Asia and the Americas.
Club Med, which has not paid a dividend since 2001, said it
may offer shareholders a share buy-back plan instead of a
dividend for FY 2011-12, in view of the bumpy outlook and
deteriorating climate in Europe.
