* Q3 business volume up 0.3 pct vs 3.1 pct in Q2
* Bookings in Europe-Africa down 5.4 pct in past 8 weeks
* Higher winter season 2012/13 bookings
PARIS, Sept 14
PARIS, Sept 14 Holiday firm Club Mediterranee
said business slowed over the early part of the summer
as the European debt crisis took its toll on the region's
tourism markets and fewer consumers booked summer vacations.
However, Club Med, which has recast itself as an up-market
holiday operator, said winter season bookings were higher than a
year ago, supported by early booking promotions.
Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from
Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations.
Business volume grew 0.3 percent in the three months to end
July compared with 3.1 percent growth in the second quarter, a
slowdown Club Med tied in its statement to a "sustained
deterioration in the European tourism markets"
With a market value of 454 million euros, the group competes
with global hoteliers such as Intercontinental and Accor
. It also competes with tour operators such as global
leader TUI Travel and Thomas Cook.
Bookings over the past eight weeks fell 5.4 percent in
Europe-Africa but rose 21.6 percent in America.
Bookings fell 19.2 percent in Asia over the same period but
this reflected the permament closure of the Lindeman Island
resort.
Excluding that impact, bookings in Asia were down 6.7
percent in the past eight weeks due to a phasing in bookings
given the overcrowding of Asian villages in August.
Club Med's fiscal year ends on Oct. 31.
