PARIS May 16 A fund led by Andrea Bonomi said on Friday it had raised its stake in Club Mediterranee , one week ahead of the closure deadline for a takeover offer for the French holiday firm that the Italian businessman opposes.

Bonomi-led Strategic Holdings, whose stake in Club Med stood at 7.2 percent on May 12, said it had raised the holding to 8.3 percent, clouding prospects for a takeover offer launched a year ago by China's Fosun International and French private equity firm Ardian via an investment vehicle called Gaillon Invest.

"Andrea Bonomi is hoping to have constructive talks for the benefit of all shareholders and the company," a spokesman for Strategic Holdings said.

"He is a long-term shareholder. Assuming the offer does not go through then they would be one of the biggest shareholders and then they would like to engage on a constructive basis."

Within minutes, Fosun and Ardian responded, warning Italy's Benetton family that it could face legal action if it backed out of a commitment to sell its 2 percent stake in Club Med - as the family has recently said it would.

"Gaillon Invest ... has indicated that it envisages whatever legal means are required to ensure execution of commitments made by Edizione," an investment holding company for the Benetton family, Gaillon said.

Edizione said on Thursday it was dropping plans to sell that stake on the grounds that Club Med's share price was now considerably higher than the offer price from Gaillon Invest.

