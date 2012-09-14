PARIS, Sept 14 Holiday firm Club Mediterranee
said its business volume slowed in the third quarter
as the European debt crisis took its toll on Summer 2012
bookings.
Club Med, which has recast itself as a higher-end holiday
operator, said third-quarter business volume grew 0.3 percent
in the three months to end July compared with 3.1 percent growth
in the second quarter.
Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from
Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations.
Bookings over the past eight weeks fell 5.4 percent in
Europe-Africa but rose 21.6 percent in America.
As of Sept. 8, total summer bookings were down 0.6 percent.
Club Med's fiscal year ends on Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)