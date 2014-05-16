PARIS May 16 Investment fund Strategic Holdings
has boosted its stake in French holiday company Club
Mediterranee and hopes to have constructive talks
with its management, a spokesman for the fund said on Friday.
The spokesman said that Strategic Holdings, which is led by
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, owned 8.3 pct of Club Med's
capital at Thursday's market close and was ready to further
increase its stake. That stake stood at 7.2 percent on May 12.
The fund has previously said it would not support a bid for
Club Med from China's Fosun International and French
private equity firm Ardian.
"Andrea Bonomi is hoping to have constructive talks for the
benefit of all shareholders and the company. He is a long term
shareholder. Assuming the offer does not go through then they
would be one of the biggest shareholders and then they would
like to engage on a constructive basis," the spokesman for
Strategic Holdings said.
