PARIS Oct 6 Holiday group Club Mediterranee's
board have given a unanimous recommendation that its
shareholders accept the improved takeover offer from Chinese
conglomerate Fosun International.
Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle offered 22 euros a share
for Club Med last month, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi and valuing the French resort operator at
839 million euros ($1.06 billion).
Bonomi subsequently wrote to directors of Club Med asking
for updated financial information and his Global Resorts
business said it was considering its options.
Club Med's board said in a statement on Monday that its
members had all agreed to tender their shares to the latest
Fosun offer, welcoming its support of the group's existing
strategy of moving upmarket, seeking a bigger share of mature
markets such as France while developing its business in
fast-growing economies, including markets in Asia.
The board also called for a swift conclusion to the takeover
saga that started in May 2013, saying it was complicating the
running of the business.
Both the Fosun and Bonomi bids aim to take advantage of a
business that is down on its luck, hit by the weak economy in
its core European market and by a stalled attempt to shift
upscale. Both bidders hope to develop the brand - a pioneer of
the all-inclusive holiday - in China.
Gaillon Invest II still includes Fosun's original French
private equity partner Ardian, which is now taking a back-seat
role after selling its Club Med stake to Fosun. The Chinese
conglomerate and its Portuguese holiday insurance arm,
Fidelidade, have also recruited a new partner in Chinese travel
agency U-Tour.
Club Med chairman and Chief Executive Henri Giscard
d'Estaing is still with the Gaillon partnership and will remain
Club Med chairman. Bonomi's proposal involved pushing him aside.
Shares in Club Med are up 15 percent since the end of June
and closed at 22.45 euros on Monday, giving it a market value of
722 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7948 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet and David
Goodman)