PARIS Jan 15 French travel group Club Med's
board has recommended that shareholders accept the
latest takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun,
it said in a statement on Thursday
Fosun, led by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, sweetened
its bid on Dec. 19, trumping Italian Bonomi's offer in France's
longest-running takeover battle.
Guo's 24.60 euro a share offer was 0.60 euros higher than
Bonomi's last bid and was the eighth offer for Club Med since
May 2013, when Guo first offered 17 euros.
