PARIS Feb 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
and its allies controlled 92.81 percent of French
holiday group Club Mediterranee at the close of their
offer, French markets regulator AMF said on Wednesday, declaring
the bid successful.
Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle's 24.60 euros ($28) a
share offer, which closed on Feb. 9, became the only one on the
table after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi dropped out from the
longest-running bid battle in recent French corporate history.
Gaillon Invest chairman Jiannong Qian said the news ended a
long period of uncertainty for the company.
"We can now get on the with the work we started almost five
years ago to supports the development of Club Med in France and
in fast-growing markets," he said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8856 euros)
