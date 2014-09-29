PARIS, Sept 29 Global Resorts, one of the two bidders targeting holidays group Club Mediterranee, has asked its independent directors for updated financial information based on the company's Sept. 4 third quarter results, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Global Resorts is the takeover vehicle of Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, whose offer for Club Med was trumped on Sept. 12 by Gaillon Invest II, a takeover vehicle led by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun and its controlling shareholder, the Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang.

In the letter, dated Sept. 26, Global Resorts also asked the independent board members whether Gaillon was provided with any additional or updated information that Global Resorts has not had access to.

Gaillon's 22-euros-a-share 839 million euro ($1.06 billion) offer for the French vacations group has been recommended by the management and is backed by Club Med's chairman Henri Giscard d'Estaing.

Club Med was not immediately available for comment.

(1 US dollar = 0.7887 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)