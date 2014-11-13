(Adds comment from Fosun)

PARIS Nov 13 Chinese conglomerate Fosun has until Dec. 1 to come up with a fresh counterbid for Club Mediterranee after regulators extended the deadline in the long-running battle for the French holiday group.

Thursday's ruling gives Fosun owner Guo Guangchang, China's richest man, two-and-a-half more weeks to respond to Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, who on Tuesday sweetened his offer for the all-inclusive resort operator with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co.

Bonomi's latest 23 euros-a-share bid is one euro higher than Fosun's previous counter-offer and values Club Med at 874 million euros ($1.09 billion).

All eyes are now on Fosun, whose Gaillon Invest II investment vehicle said on Tuesday it would review the new Bonomi offer and its terms.

A spokeswoman for Fosun said on Thursday it had noted the AMF's extension of the deadline, which "gives it time to consider" a possible counter-offer.

Under French takeover rules any rival bid had to come by the end of Thursday, five working days before the Nov. 20 closing date originally set for Fosun's offer.

But French market regulator AMF said on Thursday it had set a deadline of 1700 GMT on Dec. 1 for any fresh counterbid by Gaillon Invest II under what it described as an accelerated procedure for a takeover battle that dates back to May 2013.

Fosun and Bonomi see turnaround potential in a business that has been hit by the weak economy in its core market of Europe and by a stalled attempt to move upmarket with both hoping to develop the brand in faster-growing China.

But Bonomi has said Club Med, founded in 1950, needs to be careful not to neglect its lower-cost resorts in its move upmarket and should also boost its presence in Europe.

Club Med shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday to 23.56 euros. The stock has gained 35 percent since the start of the year and has risen 71 percent from the 13.85 euros it was trading at in May 2013 before the Fosun camp made its first offer for Club Med at 17 euros a share. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Pascale Denis; Editing by Greg Mahlich)