PARIS, July 1 Club Mediterranee's board of directors will meet on Tuesday to review an offer made by top shareholder Andrea Bonomi for the French resort operator, a source close to the matter said.

"The board will meet this afternoon and look at the terms of the offer," the source said, without providing further details.

It was not immediately clear if the board would make a recommendation on the bid after the meeting. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)