BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to swing to profit in H1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
PARIS, July 25 Club Mediterranee said on Friday its board of directors had decided to recommend that shareholders back a 790 million euro takeover offer for the holidays group from Italian financier and top shareholder Andrea Bonomi.
"The board unanimously considers that the offer is in keeping with shareholders' ... interests and recommends those who are looking to receive cash immediately to offer their shares," the board said in a statement.
However, the board added that in light of "contradicting" statements published in the press, the board could not "unreservedly" confirm that the offer is in the company's interest. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Leigh Thomas)
MUMBAI, May 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2017 April 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 151,215 126,569 19.5 DOMESTIC SALES 144,492 117,045 23.4 PASSENGER CARS 144,081 117,045 23.1 EXPORTS 6,723 9,524 -29.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)