BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 Club Med
* Italian tycoon andrea bonomi raises offer for club med to 24 euros per share
* Italian tycoon andrea bonomi says no change to other terms of offer
* Shares will resume trade at 1530 paris time - amf
* Fosun has until dec 19 to make counter offer - amf Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016