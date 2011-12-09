PARIS Dec 9 French holiday operator Club Med posted a sharp rise in profits for fiscal year 2010-11 as its high-end positioning helped it weather tough economic times, but it said winter-season bookings had recently slowed in Europe.

Club Med also further reduced net debt thanks to positive cash flow generation for the second year in a row.

Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations.

Earlier this month, Europe's biggest travel firm TUI Travel reported a better-than-expected full-year profit, boosted by strong online sales and demand for exclusive resorts and offering a stark contrast to struggling rival Thomas Cook .

As of Dec. 3, total winter-season bookings at Club Med were up 3.8 percent, but they dropped 4.2 percent in the last eight weeks, the company said.

Bookings in Europe were down 8 percent in the period, a situation Club Med also linked to unfavourable comparisons with the same period last year.

The group, which has recast itself as an upmarket holiday group, swung back to a net profit of 2 million euros for the financial year ended on Oct. 31, 20101 from a 14 million euro loss the previous year.

Club Med said the operating income of its holiday villages rose 48 percent to 61 million euros as revenue grew 6.3 percent to 1.461 billion euros.

The closely-watched metric operating income of its holiday villages before depreciation, amortisation and provisions rose to 8.9 percent of sales from 8 percent the previous year and should exceed 9 percent at end-2012, the statement said.

Net debt fell to 165 million euros from 197 million as Club Med generated free cash flow of 38 million euros.

