PARIS, June 7 French holiday operator Club Mediterranee said on Thursday that bookings declined 1.1 percent over the last four weeks as Europe's ongoing debt crisis leads fewer consumers to plan summer holidays.

Club Med, which has recast itself as a higher-end holiday operator, also reported higher first-half profits helped by demand for its up-market vacation resorts and a good skiing season.

Bookings over the last four weeks fell 2.7 percent in Europe, while they rose 1.5 percent in America and 2.5 percent in Asia.

Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from Caribbean beach resorts to Alpine ski locations.

Revenue in the first six months to April 30 rose 4.6 percent to 798 million euros while net profit rose 72 percent to 17 million euros.

