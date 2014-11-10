PARIS Nov 10 Shares in Club Med
jumped 7 percent on Monday after French media reported that
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi was considering a possible
counteroffer for the French holiday group backed by U.S. private
equity partner KKR & Co.
The stock was trading at 23.75 euros by 0813 GMT, above the
latest offer of 22 euros-a-share from China's Fosun
International, which is due to close on Nov. 20 and
values the resort operator at 839 million euros ($1.05 billion.
Weekly economic newsletter La Lettre de L'Expansion reported
on Sunday that Bonomi, whose previous bid of 21 euros-a-share
was trumped by Fosun, was considering a fresh counteroffer that
would extend the battle for control of Club Med.
A spokesman for Bonomi declined to comment on the report.
Following the last Fosun bid, he had written to directors of
Club Med asking for updated financial information, and his
Global Resorts business said it was considering its options.
Under market rules, Bonomi has until Thursday to make a
counteroffer.
Club Med's board unanimously recommended that its
shareholders accept the latest Fosun offer last month and called
for a swift conclusion to the takeover saga that started in May
2013, saying it was complicating the running of the business.
Both Fosun and Bonomi aim to take advantage of a business
that is down on its luck, hit by the weak economy in its core
European market and by a stalled attempt to shift upscale. Both
bidders hope to develop the brand - a pioneer of the
all-inclusive holiday - in China.
(1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro)
(Writing by James Regan; editing by Mark John)