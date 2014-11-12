* Bonomi offers 23 euros/shr vs Fosun's 22 euros/shr

* AMF regulator expected to give update on deadline for bids

* Club Med shares trade as high as 23.67 euros (Adds source comments, details, updates shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 12 Club Mediterranee shares rose as much as 2.4 percent on Wednesday after Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi reignited a battle for control of the French resort operator with a sweetened offer.

Bonomi's 23 euro-per-share bid, made with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co, came two days before the latest deadline in a takeover saga dating from May 2013.

The new offer is 1 euro higher than the last bid from Chinese conglomerate Fosun and values the all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 874 million euros ($1.09 billion).

"We are now waiting for Fosun's response," said a trader. "It must at least offer as much, and most likely more, if it wants to win. We are not sure to see the end of the saga this year."

Fosun's Gaillon Invest II investment vehicle said on Tuesday it would review the new Bonomi offer and its terms.

Sources close to the Fosun camp said on Wednesday, however, that Fosun had not dropped out of the race yet but that the timetable to make a counterbid was very tight.

"Fosun has not thrown in the towel," one of the sources said.

Under French takeover rules, any rival bid had to come by Thursday, five working days before the Nov. 20 close of Fosun's offer.

A key question is whether France's AMF stock market regulator will stick to the Nov. 20 deadline, leaving Fosun until midnight on Nov. 13 to top Bonomi's offer, or whether it will extend it, giving Fosun more time.

Several sources said the regulator was likely to extend the deadline and that it could subsequently set a final date for bids, thus putting an end to the long-running saga.

The AMF declined to comment.

Club Med shares, which were suspended on Tuesday afternoon at 23.11 euros, were up 1.5 percent at 23.46 euros by 1048 GMT, having set a session high of 23.67 euros. The stock has gained 33 percent since the start of the year. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis, Matthieu Protard and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by James Regan)