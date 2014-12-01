* Fosun-led consortium offers 23.50 euros/shr for Club Med
PARIS, Dec 1 Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang
on Monday sweetened his bid for Club Mediterranee at
the last minute, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi's offer
in France's longest-running takeover battle.
The 23.50 euros per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than
Bonomi's and values the all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 897
million euros ($1.12 billion). It came just hours before a 1700
GMT deadline in a takeover saga that began in May 2013.
Bonomi has until 1700 GMT on Dec. 17 to make a counter-offer
and a spokesman for Global Resorts, Bonomi's investment vehicle,
said they were "examining the situation".
Guo and Bonomi have been playing takeover leapfrog for
months, with both men seeing turnaround potential in a business
damaged by the weak economy in its core market of Europe, and by
a stalled attempt to move upmarket.
Both also hope to develop the brand in faster-growing China.
Guo has described Club Med as an ideal investment to tap
booming Chinese demand for the kind of leisure it offers for
China's harried and increasingly affluent city dwellers to
relax.
Indeed, the French company aims to make China its
second-largest market by customer numbers by end-2015 and
recently opened a third village in the country on Dong'ao
Island, in the South China Sea.
"23.5 euros per share is a very high price but Fosun and
its co-investors' long-term strategy and investment horizon make
it possible," Jiannong Qian, managing director of Fosun Group
told Reuters, adding it was "no ego-driven decision".
The new offer was made by Gaillon Invest II, majority
controlled by Guo's Fosun conglomerate, and includes
French private equity partner Ardian, with a 6.2 percent stake,
the management of Club Med with a 3.1 percent stake and Chinese
travel agency U-Tour with a 9.4 percent stake, according to a
statement by Gaillon Invest.
Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, active in the tourism
industry, has confirmed his interest in investing in Gaillon II
and would own up to a 20 percent interest, the same statement
said.
Club Med shares dipped 0.4 percent to 23.80 euros by 1516
GMT, but are still up more than 70 percent since the start of
the bid battle in May last year.
"It's very expensive in view of the situation of the sector
and of the company. There is no economic logic to paying such a
price unless you have a very long-term view," said Oddo
Securities analyst Fehmi Ben Naamane.
Club Med's fortunes have not improved since Guo first bid.
In November it said weaker demand in Europe, unrest in the
Middle East and Ebola fears in Africa hit bookings and helped
push it to an annual loss.
Bonomi has built an 18.9 percent Club Med stake, inspired by
minority shareholder resistance to the first Fosun offer of 17
euros. Monday was the last day Guo, China's richest man, could
come back with a higher offer, according to rules set by the
French regulator AMF. He has 18.3 percent.
Shanghai-based Fosun is an industrial, financial services and
real estate conglomerate. Over the past four years it has done
more than $6 billion in deals.
$1 = 0.8015 euros)
