PARIS May 27 France's AMF financial regulator
gave Investindustrial Development, a fund led by Italian
businessman Andrea Bonomi, until the end of June to make an
offer for holiday company Club Mediterrannee.
Should it choose not to submit a bid for Club Med by 1600
GMT on June 30, Investindustrial would be barred from making an
offer for a period of six months, the AMF said on its website on
Tuesday.
Investindustrial said on Monday that it could make a
counterbid for Club Med, which is already subject to an offer
from Chinese conglomerate Fosun and French private
equity firm Ardian.
The AMF added that it was extending the existing bid, which
had already been extended until June 6, until an unspecified
later date.
