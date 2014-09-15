PARIS, Sept 15 Club Mediterranee's board of directors said on Monday it "welcomes positively" a new, higher 22 euro-a-share takeover offer for the holiday group led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun.

The board said it had appointed an independent expert, and would meet again and provide its view on the offer once the expert had filed a report on the proposal.

"The board welcomes positively at this stage this proposed tender offer which combines value creation for the shareholder and the willingness to pursue and reinforce, with additional investments, the current strategy of Club Mediterranee," the board said in a statement.

On Friday, Fosun offered 22 euros a share for Club Med, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, and valuing the French vacation group at 839 million euros ($1.08 billion).

(1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)