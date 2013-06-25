China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
PARIS, June 25 Club Mediterranee's top two investors, which plan to take over the French holiday firm, said on Tuesday they had raised their offer to 17.50 euros per share for the stock they do not already own.
The shareholders - Chinese investor Fosun International and AXA Private Equity - said Club Med's board considered the improved offer in the interest of the company and that other shareholders represented on the board had decided to tender their shares. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Mark Potter)
SEOUL, March 30 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it estimated its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped more than four-fifths, topping analysts' expectations, underpinned by solid steel demand in China amid rising prices.
SEOUL, March 30 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it estimated its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped 82 percent, topping analysts' expectations, as rising steel prices outpaced growth in raw material costs.