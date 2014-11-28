PARIS Nov 28 French holiday operator Club
Mediterranee said on Friday the full year 2013/14
operating profit of its resorts fell 4.8 percent while it posted
a net loss of 9 million euros, hit by weaker demand in Europe
and Africa and resort closures.
Club Med, at the center of long-running takeover saga pitting
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi against Chinese conglomerate Fosun
, said it would pursue its strategy of catering to
upmarket clients and of expansion in emerging markets such as
China to offset weakness in Europe.
This was after the all-inclusive holiday pioneer said winter
boookings in the last eight weeks to Nov. 22 fell 18.8 percent
in Europe-Africa and were down 5.9 percent in Asia but rose 4.8
percent in America.
Club Med said that barring a further deterioration in the
economic climate it expected its net income to be positive in
fiscal year 2014/15 as it would notably incur less charges tied
to the resorts it had closed.
