* The following story appeared in the December 3 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Banks facing increased funding
costs and under pressure to reduce balance sheets are turning to
funds to fill the liquidity gap and support the growing number
of club-style deals that are expected to dominate the leveraged
buyout space in 2012.
"With all the volatility in the market and the higher costs
of funding, banks will not have the appetite for large
underwrites or to do a large number of club deals. This means
banks are looking elsewhere for additional liquidity in a bid to
service clients' needs," an investor said.
The volume of club deals in the sponsor-backed leveraged
space rose by 62 percent in the second half of 2011,
representing an 18 percent market share in the second half to
date compared with an 8 percent market share in the first half,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, and bankers say this
trend is set to increase in 2012.
The market is already seeing this trend develop as financing
packages backing current auctions in the market, such as the
sale of French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim, could
be done on a club basis, according to bankers close to the deal.
But as banks come under pressure to raise capital reserves
due to the deepening sovereign debt crisis, a pick-up in club
deals, which banks do largely for relationship purposes on lower
yields, are likely to pose an increased stress on banks' balance
sheets.
RICH IN LIQUIDITY
Banks will want to maintain clubby leveraged lending in a
bid to keep ancillary business from a company such as clearing,
cash handling and providing derivative products, leading them to
approach funds, rich in liquidity, to form part of a club.
"There is a genuine liquidity gap emerging - the logic works
and the money is there for funds to join these clubs. Investors
also have a cheaper cost of funding," a banker said.
An investor added: "We are getting sounded out at the
moment. French banks moved first due to their exposure to
Greece, which is driving up the cost of funding, but we expect
it to happen from other regions as well. It will probably happen
in the UK as banks want to support local business but want to
try and bring exposures down."
Appetite from mezzanine, credit and collateralised loan
obligation funds to join these clubs is apparent. Having seen
less activity in the second half of the year due to a lack of
underwrites and high-yield issuance, investors are open to the
prospect of forming a club in a bid to deploy capital and obtain
decent returns.
Some of the bigger traditional mezzanine funds are among a
number of investors that are breaking away from their usual
investment patterns by additionally raising specific funds to
invest in senior tranches on mid-market leverage deals.
"A majority of funds at the moment are wondering how they
can lend senior money," an investor said. "We are trying to look
at senior paper and a business model which is viable to allow us
to buy it."
Andrew Lynn, Hawkpoint managing director added: "Banks as a
whole are under pressure to scale back their balance sheets in
the interests of capital efficiency. Some new pockets of
institutional liquidity are emerging as credit managers are
raising funds to deploy into senior secured structures for
mid-market leveraged deals. These funds and banks working
together as part of a club can provide a solution to a problem
for both sides of the equation."
ISSUES
Investors have pointed to the fact that some issues will
have to be addressed before fully committing to this product,
including yields, which will need to be improved from current
levels of 450 bps-550 bps over EURIBOR to 650 bps-900 bps
depending on where they sit in the structure.
"The issue is that for small deals with a lack of liquidity,
funds want to see a premium but banks have not got that yet.
Banks would have done these deals on tight terms due to
relationships but they will have to evolve these clubs into a
more attractive product," an investor said.
Investors are also demanding transferability of the loan to
allow them to trade paper in the secondary market.
"Banks are going to have more and more difficulty in the
leveraged space and the situation will not reverse to pre-2009
so the LBO market will have to reinvent itself," an investor
said.
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin)