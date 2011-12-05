* The following story appeared in the December 3 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Banks facing increased funding costs and under pressure to reduce balance sheets are turning to funds to fill the liquidity gap and support the growing number of club-style deals that are expected to dominate the leveraged buyout space in 2012.

"With all the volatility in the market and the higher costs of funding, banks will not have the appetite for large underwrites or to do a large number of club deals. This means banks are looking elsewhere for additional liquidity in a bid to service clients' needs," an investor said.

The volume of club deals in the sponsor-backed leveraged space rose by 62 percent in the second half of 2011, representing an 18 percent market share in the second half to date compared with an 8 percent market share in the first half, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, and bankers say this trend is set to increase in 2012.

The market is already seeing this trend develop as financing packages backing current auctions in the market, such as the sale of French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim, could be done on a club basis, according to bankers close to the deal.

But as banks come under pressure to raise capital reserves due to the deepening sovereign debt crisis, a pick-up in club deals, which banks do largely for relationship purposes on lower yields, are likely to pose an increased stress on banks' balance sheets.

RICH IN LIQUIDITY

Banks will want to maintain clubby leveraged lending in a bid to keep ancillary business from a company such as clearing, cash handling and providing derivative products, leading them to approach funds, rich in liquidity, to form part of a club.

"There is a genuine liquidity gap emerging - the logic works and the money is there for funds to join these clubs. Investors also have a cheaper cost of funding," a banker said.

An investor added: "We are getting sounded out at the moment. French banks moved first due to their exposure to Greece, which is driving up the cost of funding, but we expect it to happen from other regions as well. It will probably happen in the UK as banks want to support local business but want to try and bring exposures down."

Appetite from mezzanine, credit and collateralised loan obligation funds to join these clubs is apparent. Having seen less activity in the second half of the year due to a lack of underwrites and high-yield issuance, investors are open to the prospect of forming a club in a bid to deploy capital and obtain decent returns.

Some of the bigger traditional mezzanine funds are among a number of investors that are breaking away from their usual investment patterns by additionally raising specific funds to invest in senior tranches on mid-market leverage deals.

"A majority of funds at the moment are wondering how they can lend senior money," an investor said. "We are trying to look at senior paper and a business model which is viable to allow us to buy it."

Andrew Lynn, Hawkpoint managing director added: "Banks as a whole are under pressure to scale back their balance sheets in the interests of capital efficiency. Some new pockets of institutional liquidity are emerging as credit managers are raising funds to deploy into senior secured structures for mid-market leveraged deals. These funds and banks working together as part of a club can provide a solution to a problem for both sides of the equation."

ISSUES

Investors have pointed to the fact that some issues will have to be addressed before fully committing to this product, including yields, which will need to be improved from current levels of 450 bps-550 bps over EURIBOR to 650 bps-900 bps depending on where they sit in the structure.

"The issue is that for small deals with a lack of liquidity, funds want to see a premium but banks have not got that yet. Banks would have done these deals on tight terms due to relationships but they will have to evolve these clubs into a more attractive product," an investor said.

Investors are also demanding transferability of the loan to allow them to trade paper in the secondary market.

"Banks are going to have more and more difficulty in the leveraged space and the situation will not reverse to pre-2009 so the LBO market will have to reinvent itself," an investor said. (Reporting by Claire Ruckin)