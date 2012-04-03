LONDON, April 3 Algy Cluff, resources veteran
and one-time owner of The Spectator political weekly, announced
on Tuesday he would step down next month as non-executive
chairman of Cluff Gold to take on a chief executive
role at new resources company.
Cluff, who founded Cluff Gold, his latest resources venture,
in 2003, will be replaced by the former head of mining at
Collins Stewart, John McGloin, who joins the company as
executive director with immediate effect.
Cluff made a fortune from North Sea oil in the 1970s and
since founded a number of resources companies.
"As an entrepreneur, I now plan to focus on new
opportunities in natural resources in both Africa and Europe,
with a bias towards my original roots in oil and gas," Cluff
said in a statement.
"I am excited at resuming the entrepreneurial challenge
knowing that I have delivered a strong platform for the next era
in the development of Cluff Gold."
Cluff Gold is a gold developer-producer with assets in West
Africa and is aiming to become a mid-tier producer through the
development of its Baomahun project in Sierra Leone.