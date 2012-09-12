* Cluff to get an initial $20 mln loan
* Samsung C&T can buy gold at 2.25 percent discount
* Funding deal could eventually be worth more than $100 mln
* Cluff shares up 2.6 percent
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 12 South Korean group Samsung C&T
is to fund Cluff Gold's activities in west
Africa in return for being allowed to buy gold from the British
miner at a discount.
Cluff will get an initial $20 million loan from Samsung C&T,
which could rise to around half the estimated $200 million costs
of the British group's Baomahun project in Sierra Leone.
Finance director Pete Gardner said on Wednesday the deal
removed concerns over funding at a time when weak equity markets
meant investors were questioning how firms which needed to raise
sums for development projects were going to be able to do that.
"It takes a huge burden off our back," he said.
Cluff shares were up 2.6 percent at 0900 GMT.
The deal with Samsung C&T, a company valued at $9 billion
and dwarfing Cluff's 129 million pound ($207 million) market
capitalisation, is unhedged, meaning Cluff retains direct
exposure to the gold price.
Gardner said that was positive for the company since he
expected the price of gold to continue rising.
Gold, seen as a way to preserve value, has more than doubled
in value since late 2008 when the United States first used
quantitative easing as a means to encourage economic growth.
Cluff will sell 1,929 ounces of gold per month to Samsung
C&T at a 2.25 percent discount to a benchmark market price the
day prior to delivery.
Westhouse Securities analyst Rob Broke said the deal seemed
"an attractive arrangement for Cluff as it will allow them to
develop their existing projects while potentially addressing
some of the capital expenditure funding concerns at Baomahun".
Cluff said it would use the $20 million to develop its Sega
project in Burkina Faso, adding that, under the deal, Samsung
C&T could become a cornerstone investor in its other projects
such as Baomahun.