LONDON Feb 1 Clydesdale Bank has priced its London stock market listing at 180 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Monday, valuing the British lender at 1.6 billion pounds ($2.29 billion).

The price for Clydesdale, currently owned by National Australia Bank, values the business towards the lower end of the original range of 175 pence to 235 pence a share. Trading is due to start on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6986 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Sinead Cruise)