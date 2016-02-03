LONDON Feb 3 Shares in Clydesdale Bank Plc rose as much as 2.4 percent in early trading on Wednesday in their London debut, after the nearly 180-year-old British lender raised 395.7 million pounds ($569.29 million).

Clydesdale shares were up 0.7 percent at 181.25 pence after being priced at 180 pence on Monday, having been spun off by National Australia Bank Ltd, Australia's biggest lender by assets. ($1 = 0.6951 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu, editing by Huw Jones)