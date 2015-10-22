Oct 22 Scottish bank Clydesdale Bank Plc said it appointed David Bennett as deputy chairman and a non-executive director.

Bennett, who has over 30 years of experience in banking, also joins the board of National Australia Group Europe Ltd in the same role.

He is currently non-executive director of Ashmore Group Plc , Paypal Europe Ltd, Jerrold Holdings Ltd.

Bennett is also chairman of Homeserve Membership Ltd.