LONDON Jan 15 Britain's Clydesdale Bank
IPO-CLBP.L said on Friday that trading in the three months to
December was in line with expectations, with asset quality
remaining strong as it readies to float in London and Australia
next month.
The bank, which is being demerged from National Australia
Bank, reported 6.6 percent growth in its loan book on
an annualised basis.
"Asset quality remains strong with continuing low impairment
charges in the quarter," the bank said in a first-quarter
trading update.
Net interest margin over the three months was stable and in
line with guidance of 2.2 percent on an annualised basis, the
company said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)