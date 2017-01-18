(adds Clydesdale statement)
LONDON Jan 18 Clydesdale Bank Plc is
planning to close about a third of its bank branches and fire
more than 400 employees to reduce costs, the Unite union said on
Wednesday.
The Glasgow-based lender is planning to shut 79 branches,
the largest closure program in its history, the union said.
"Unite is clear that the closure of a third of the bank's
branches will not only be concerning for staff but the local
communities which will see their bank branch close," Unite said
in a statement.
Clydesdale said the number of customers using branches for
transactions have fallen by a third since 2011, while the number
of people making digital transactions has increased.
Gavin Opperman, Clydesdale's customer banking director, said
the changing use of technology means fewer staff and locations
are needed.
"The changes announced today continue our journey towards a
model that combines an enhanced digital platform with a right
sized branch network," he said.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Lawrence White)