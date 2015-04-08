SEOUL, April 8 Discovery Communications Inc
and private equity firm Providence Equity Partners
were among four U.S. bidders expressing interest in South Korean
cable TV firm C&M Co, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Discovery, Providence and two other unidentified U.S.-based
parties submitted letters of intent for the cable TV firm in an
initial bidding process, Korea Economic Daily reported, citing
unnamed investment banking sources.
Sellers led by Asian private equity firm MBK Partners are
selling 93.8 percent of C&M, South Korea's No.5 pay-TV firm
which sellers hope could be worth up to $2.9 billion.
The company is expected to fetch between 2.48 trillion won
($2.27 billion) and 3.1 trillion won based on a global cable TV
industry valuation average of 8-10 times EBITDA, people briefed
on the matter had previously told Reuters.
Shareholders including MBK and Australian bank Macquarie
Group first bought a controlling stake in C&M in 2008
for around 2.1 trillion won.
Representatives for MBK, Macquarie and C&M declined comment,
while those for Discovery Communications, Providence Equity and
Goldman Sachs could not be immediately reached.
South Korean pay-TV competitors including CJ HelloVision
and SK Broadband did not enter letters
of intent because they believed the sellers expected too high a
price, officials at the firms have said.
C&M also owns a majority stake in IHQ Inc, a
talent management company whose unit manages K-pop groups such
as 4minute.
Goldman Sachs is advising MBK and Macquarie on the
sale.
($1 = 1,093.2200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen
Coates)