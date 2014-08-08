BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
Aug 8 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) :
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by Cirrus Logic Inc of Wolfson Microelectronics Plc to a phase 2 investigation
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA