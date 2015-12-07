BRIEF-Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital
Says to consider raising of capital
SINGAPORE Dec 7 France's CMA CGM will eventually consider listing of the combined entity after the acquisition of Neptune Orient Lines and the venue could be Singapore, vice-chairman Rodolphe Saade said.
"Why not Singapore," Saade told reporters at a news conference, about a future listing.
He said there is always appetite for more deals in the region, but our stomach will be full with NOL.
CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, made on Monday a S$3.4 billion ($2.43 billion) offer to buy NOL to expand its presence on trans-Pacific routes. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co reports 10.98 pct passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of April 28