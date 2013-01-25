(Adds detail, background)
PARIS Jan 25 CMA CGM, the world's third-largest
container shipper, is to sell a 49 percent stake in its Terminal
Link division for 400 million euros ($535 million) to China
Merchants Holdings (International).
CMA CGM had put the stake up for sale as part of
measures to boost its finances as the group emerges from a
turbulent three years in a volatile global freight market.
The French family-owned firm, based in the Mediterranean
port city of Marseilles, said on Friday the agreement with CMHI
was the first step in a wider cooperation with the Chinese
company in the global container shipping business.
The French company had said in December it expected to
conclude the sale of the Terminal Link stake to a Chinese
investor in the first quarter of 2013.
Terminal Link operates a network of 15 port terminals and
ranks as the world's 12th-largest operator in terms of volumes
handled, CMA CGM said in a statement.
CMHI is the largest public port operator in China and
controls 32 percent of the container traffic in the country, the
statement said.
The companies expect to complete the transaction during the
first quarter.
($1 = 0.7477 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan and Jane
Merriman)